Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $3.71 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Global Payments makes up 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $194.38. 15,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,001. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

