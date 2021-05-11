Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 17,545 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.74. 78,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. The company has a market cap of $436.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

