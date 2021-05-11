Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

