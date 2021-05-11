Benz Price Up 43.8% Over Last 7 Days (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Benz has a market capitalization of $2,160.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benz has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.00 or 0.00661020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00066840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00242887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.75 or 0.01167007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.94 or 0.00744421 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

