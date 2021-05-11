Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €85.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.20 ($95.53).

Shares of COP opened at €64.10 ($75.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €62.70 ($73.76) and a 12-month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

