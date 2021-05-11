Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €550.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €550.00 ($647.06) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of HYQ stock traded down €10.60 ($12.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €460.80 ($542.12). The company had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €461.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €493.30. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €329.50 ($387.65) and a twelve month high of €618.00 ($727.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.37.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.