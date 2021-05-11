Berenberg Bank Cuts Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$2.30

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

GAU stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

