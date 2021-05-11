Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€230.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €208.82 ($245.67).

SAE opened at €153.60 ($180.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -138.34. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €76.90 ($90.47) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €171.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

