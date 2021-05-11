Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€230.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €208.82 ($245.67).

SAE opened at €153.60 ($180.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -138.34. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €76.90 ($90.47) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €171.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

