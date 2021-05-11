Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OCINF. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OCINF opened at $23.25 on Friday. OCI has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

