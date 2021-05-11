BiFi Price Reaches $0.0684 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $899,533.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00319317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00030009 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

