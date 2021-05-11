Bimini Capital Management (BMNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS BMNM opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.41. Bimini Capital Management has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.50.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

