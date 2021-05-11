Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BHVN traded down $2.10 on Monday, reaching $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 772,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $100.77.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

