BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 453,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTAI. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.