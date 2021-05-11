BitBall Price Down 5.9% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.67 or 1.00119091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00231224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

