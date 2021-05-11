BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Reaches $3.18 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $582,290.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00105990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.37 or 0.00780836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.70 or 0.08927708 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

