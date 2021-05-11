Bitcloud Trading Up 1.5% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $717,999.08 and approximately $1,025.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,527.64 or 1.00680924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00045917 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $833.86 or 0.01485183 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.76 or 0.00701330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.81 or 0.00389712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00236255 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,504,266 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

