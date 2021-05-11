Bitgesell 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,963.00 (BGL)

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Bitgesell has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitgesell has a market capitalization of $357,804.76 and $5,963.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgesell coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $389.12 or 0.00704973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00246379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.68 or 0.01193331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00724431 BTC.

Bitgesell’s total supply is 11,129,828 coins and its circulating supply is 10,873,343 coins. Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca . Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell

