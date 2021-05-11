Bithao Hits Market Cap of $32.92 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Bithao has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Bithao has a total market cap of $32.92 million and approximately $8,816.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00084407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00061364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00065370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00107773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.85 or 0.00797180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,030.76 or 0.09015149 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.