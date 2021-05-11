BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

