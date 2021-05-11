BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 28th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
DSU opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
