BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 28th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

DSU opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.