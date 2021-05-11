BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BGR opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

