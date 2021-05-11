BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of BGR opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.68.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
See Also: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.