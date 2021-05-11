BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

