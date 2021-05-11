BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.70.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
