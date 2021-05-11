BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

MYJ opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

In other news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $26,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

