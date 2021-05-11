Blockpass Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $2,773.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00081909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00063683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00105304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00766371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.70 or 0.08679543 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.