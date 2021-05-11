bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($3.02) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.28). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

BLUE stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $103,715 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

