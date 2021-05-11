Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

BVH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,740. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $368.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

