Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRG. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $262.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 79.27%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

