Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Shares of BRG stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 3,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,180. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $260.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

