BMO Capital Markets Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Twitter by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

