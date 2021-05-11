BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BCPT stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £643.47 million and a P/E ratio of -28.68. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 65,000 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

