Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Announces Earnings Results

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

NASDAQ:WIFI remained flat at $$13.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $624.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIFI. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

