Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Announces Earnings Results

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.
NASDAQ:WIFI remained flat at $$13.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $624.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.
