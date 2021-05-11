Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $75.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boise Cascade traded as high as $75.38 and last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 1611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

BCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

