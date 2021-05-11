Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.34 and last traded at $70.80. 5,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 359,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,011,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

