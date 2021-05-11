Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$1.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.