BonFi (BNF) Market Cap Tops $3.75 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonFi has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $997,799.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00064109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00106062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.43 or 0.08855443 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

