Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLX shares. CSFB raised their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX stock opened at C$36.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.