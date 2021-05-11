BoringDAO Trading Up 0.3% This Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $590.71 or 0.01059389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $50.82 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00083014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00059561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00106693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00786096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001736 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

