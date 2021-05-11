Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Argus

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target raised by Argus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BXP. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.73.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $108.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,590,000 after buying an additional 147,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

