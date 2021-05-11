Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,197. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

