Bray Capital Advisors Has $3 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 505,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Paychex by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10,991.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

PAYX traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,316. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

