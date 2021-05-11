Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,523 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors owned about 0.08% of Shift4 Payments worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after purchasing an additional 932,116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 661,902 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. 19,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,957,051 shares of company stock worth $275,561,945. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

