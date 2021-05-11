Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.54

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.54 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 1814207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.20 ($1.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.