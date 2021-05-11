BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 31,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 949,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

