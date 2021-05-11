Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.38.

BFAM opened at $139.00 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

