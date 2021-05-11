Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.38.
BFAM opened at $139.00 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
