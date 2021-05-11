Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $2.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. 12,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

