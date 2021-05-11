BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in BrightView by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BV opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

