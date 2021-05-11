BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in American International Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

