BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,758 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

PCAR opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

