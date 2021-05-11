BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,946 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of -296.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.