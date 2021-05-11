BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,646 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

